Teammates Relish Seeing Savage Success

HOUSTON (SPORTSRADIO 610) – The Texans recent offensive struggles seemed to be a thing of the past for most of Sunday’s win at NRG stadium over the Cardinals.

Tom Savage completed 22 of 32 passes for 230 yards and tossed two touchdowns against just one interception as the Texans scored more than one touchdown for the first time since Deshaun Watson’s injury.

The team’s left tackle wanted the message to be clear about the offense’s struggles before today.

“The problem is everybody outside of here wanna put everything on Tom,” Chris Clark said. “You know ‘Tom’s the fault, he’s not throwing the ball’ whatever the issues may have been.”

Clark went on to say the entire offense deserved blame.

“It’s not just quarterback issues. We weren’t playing together as a team, as an offense, the way we know we could.”

Stephen Anderson mentioned after the game the real Tom Savage showed up.

“We all knew he was capable of it, it was just a matter of time,” he said.

Anderson spoke to Savage being more confident after the short week against the Colts and tough defensive task of the Rams.

“We just needed to rework it, to rebuild his confidence,” said Anderson.

