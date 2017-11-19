Teammates React To Foreman’s Injury

In the Texans 31-21 win over the Arizona Cardinals Sunday at NRG Stadium, rookie running back D’Onta Foreman had his best game in the NFL. With 13:13 left to play, his three-yard touchdown run put the Texans on top for good, then for good measure, he broke off a 34-yard seven minutes later to give the Texans a two possession lead, but that run ended his day and possibly his season.

“Definitely excited when he broke it and scored,” Texans guard Jeff Allen said. “Then, just seeing him go down, it was tough. We don’t know what it is right now, but I’m hoping it isn’t anything too serious casue the kid has a bright future.”

Foreman carried the ball 10 times, gaining a career-high 65 yards. The two touchdowns were the first of his NFL career. In the locker room, Foreman was on crutches and couldn’t put any pressure on his left foot, and multiple reports say he tore his achilles tendon. Texans owner Bob McNair recounted to reporters what Foreman told him.

“He said just as he put his foot down is when the fella clipped him and sort of twisted things. Hopefully it’s not too serious, we’ll have to see, boy that was a terrific run, and just at a time when we needed it, he’s coming around and can really help the team.”

Foreman took a handoff from Tom Savage, who was in shotgun, sprinted right, and wasn’t touched until Cardinals safety Antoine Bethea dove at Foreman as he crossed the five yard line. It took time for his teammates to realize something bad happened to him.

“I didn’t even know,” Texans wide receiver Bruce Ellington said. “I was celebrating for the touchdown, and I saw everybody around him. It’s sad to lose one of our soldiers cause we know how hard he works, we’re just going to pray for him and hope he gets well.”

“I thought he was cramping, but I’m not really sure how it happened. It’s crazy for a player just to go down,” Texans running back Lamar Miller said.

The Texans have not confirmed the reports about Foreman’s injury, and Foreman himself said he didn’t know the extent, but if the 3rd round pick’s season ends on the best run of his best game it would be particularly cruel.