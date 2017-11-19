Report: Texans Foreman Tore Achilles, Out For Season

HOUSTON (SPORTSRADIO 610) — After the Houston Texans 31-21 win over the Arizona Cardinals, rookie running back D’Onta Foreman was hopeful that his injury wasn’t too serious.

So much for that.

#Texans RB D’Onta Foreman is believed to have torn his Achilles after his clinching TD today, sources say. Brutal luck all year for Houston. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 19, 2017

Foreman will undergo season ending surgery. He scored his first two touchdowns and suffered injury without being touched, just like Watson in practice. — John McClain (@McClain_on_NFL) November 19, 2017

Foreman, the Texans third round pick in this year’s draft, was having a breakout performance, carrying 10 times for 65 yards and two touchdowns, the first of his young NFL career.

But just before reaching the end zone on his second score, a 34 yard scamper that put the game away, Foreman was batted in the ankle by a Cardinals defender, a moment Foreman said caused the injury.

“It just kind of like twisted and I fell,” Foreman said. “But I’m happy I was by the end zone. I fell in the end zone. So, it worked out.”

It was a good day for the Texans offense overall.

They scored 31 points, after averaging only nine in each of Tom Savage’s three previous starts this season. They also went 8 of 15 on third down, 2 of 3 in the red zone and averaged 5.32 yards per play.

Foreman’s impact on the running game was obvious.

Lamar Miller had only 61 yards on 22 carries, though he did have four catches for 22 yards and a receiving touchdown.

Foreman has 327 yards on 78 carries this season.