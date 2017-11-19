Larry Fitzgerald: Andre Belongs In The Hall Of Fame

Houston (SPORTSRADIO 610) – A Week 11 game against the Texans would normally be business as usual for Arizona Cardinals Wide Receiver Larry Fitzgerald. This was not a typical occasion though thanks to “Andre Johnson Day” at NRG Stadium. Andre was the first to player to be placed in the Texans franchise Ring of Honor, and it was special for Larry to be a part of as a fellow remarkable wide out in the National Football League.

“I love Dre. He’s been a wonderful friend over the years and to be able to see him have a Hall of Fame career, watching him throughout the course of his years, got the chance to play against him when he was at the University of Miami, and to see him being honored today was really a special moment. To be the first in your franchises history too is awesome. He’s a special guy and I’m really happy for him,” Fitzgerald said.

When it comes to Johnson’s career as a whole, it’s easy for him to summarize.

“I believe he’s a Hall of Famer. He was the most dominant receiver in the game for a large part of his career. I just remember the big time catches he would make, week in and week out. And, he was just a work horse, out there every single Sunday,” Larry said.

He was also quick to credit Andre for the success that current Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is having.

“It’s a tribute to Andre, he did a great job of mentoring Hop and now you see Hop is one of the top guys in the game.”