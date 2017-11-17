The Best of The Triple Threat 11-17-17

By Brian McDonald
Sean, Rich, and Ted talk for two segments about the new report on how Jerry Jones reacted to the news that Ezekiel Elliott would be suspended, Roger Goodell refusing to stand by Bob McNair, and the fight over giving the commissioner a new contract.

 

Sean, Rich, and Ted talk about the return of Chris Paul and the Rockets scoring 90 in the 1st half of a blow out win over the Suns.

 

Sean, Rich, and Ted talk about the keys to the biggest games of the weekend, including Houston vs Arizona, and Dallas vs Philadelphia.

 

Sean, Rich, and Ted talk with WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross for three segments about his new book, the Ric Flair 30 for 30, Survivor Series weekend, and more.

 

Sean, Rich, and Ted talk with John McClain about stories and memories about Andre Johnson before he’s honored this Sunday.

 

