The Best Of Gallant At Night 11-17

Paul reacts to Astros star Jose Altuve being named the American League MVP of 2017.

Paul thinks the NBA is getting exciting while the NFL season is on a downturn.

In the Nightly News: Paul basks in the primetime embarrassment of the Tennessee Titans and more.

Paul thinks Texans owner Bob McNair has failed in his attempt to repair his image after the “inmate” comments.

Callers chime in on the Kaepernick/Texans discussion

Paul asks what is more watchable: bad CBS sitcoms or the worst of this week’s NFL games?

Paul reacts to a cheesy anti-NFL protest song in the Late Night Snack.

Paul lists the games to watch out for this weekend.

Jameis Winston gets accused of sexual assault and more in The Last Call.

 

More from B-Straw & Pauly-G Show
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Houston

DONATE NOW TO HOUSTON FOOD BANKAll of Houston Radio is banding together to support the Houston Food Bank. Donate now.
Dynamo Schedule
Chris Myers Roast

Listen Live

Listen