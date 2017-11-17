Savage: O’Brien’s Comments Are “Motivating”

HOUSTON (SPORTSRADIO 610) — Bill O’Brien sent out a warning shot on Thursday, saying that “it’s time” Houston Texans quarterback-for-now Tom Savage to show what he can do.

Savage isn’t backing down from the challenge.

“It’s motivating,” Savage said. “Obviously you wanna be ready and go. You only play five games, but it really doesn’t matter. You’ve got to go out there and perform.”

Savage, who was benched at halftime in the regular season opener and reclaimed the starting job after Deshaun Watson was lost for the year with injury, isn’t just struggling. He’s regressing.

His performance in last week’s loss to the Los Angeles Rams — four turnovers, plus a pick-six that was called back on a penalty and another interception that was dropped — was far and away the worst of his career, which started out with shades of promise.

A fourth round draft pick in 2014, Savage is a long time removed from his showing off the bench in relief of Brock Osweiler, when he led a comeback win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 14.

Did O’Brien’s comments put any extra pressure on him?

“Nah,” Savage said. “Not at all. If something a coach says puts pressure on you, you’re in the wrong business.”

Savage said that what O’Brien said publicly isn’t anything he hasn’t heard before privately from the head coach himself.