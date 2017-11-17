O’Brien: Texans “Need To Be Ready To Go” Against Gabbert

HOUSTON (SPORTSRADIO 610) — Who knows who’ll start at quarterback this week for the Arizona Cardinals, but Houston Texans head coach Bill O’Brien said Friday, don’t sleep on Blaine Gabbert.

“He’s a quick decision maker,” O’Brien said. “He throws an accurate ball. He can move. He’s fairly athletic. He’s a smart guy. Saw some good things from Blaine (during joint practices with the San Francisco 49ers). High draft pick. I know he’s had some really good games in this league, so we really need to be ready to go.”

Gabbert, a former top pick with the Jacksonville Jaguars, signed with the Cardinals this offseason after being cut by the 49ers.

He’s a career 56.0 percent passer, with 38 touchdowns to 37 interceptions, and a 9-31 record as a starter.

Against the Texans, Gabbert is 0-4 all time, with two touchdowns, three interceptions, a 40 percent completion rate and 44.3 quarterback rating.

With Carson Palmer lost for the year with injury, and backup Drew Stanton dealing with a knee, it’s possible that Gabbert gets the start for head coach Bruce Arians on Sunday at NRG Stadium.

Stanton practiced on Friday, after suffering the injury in last week’s loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Gabbert has yet to play this season.