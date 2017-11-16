Tillman Fertitta Meets With NHL Commish Gary Bettman On Bringing Team To Houston

HOUSTON (SPORTSRADIO 610) – Houston Rockets owner Tillman Fertitta met with NHL commissioner Gary Bettman about the possibility of bringing an NHL franchise to Houston. Fertitta has been in talks about an NHL team since taking over the Rockets just before the season started.

In a tweet on Thursday Fertitta said the process might take a while, but he’s looking into the possibility.

“As I’ve mentioned before, I’m very interested in the possibility of bringing the NHL to Houston, but it will have to be a deal that works for my organization, the City, fans and the NHL throughout the region, and the NHL Board of Governors. Weare in the very early stage of evaluating what opportunities may exist but look forward to the thorough process.” Tillman said in the tweet.

Houston has been without a hockey team since the Aeros left for Iowa in 2013.