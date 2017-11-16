The Best of Gallant At Night 11-15

Paul thinks it’s time to “cheat” on the Texans and pick a good team to get behind for the rest of the season.

With the Bills announcing they’re benching quarterback Tyrod Taylor, Paul wonders if the Texans should pursue him as a backup.

In the Nightly News: Ezekiel Elliot rescinds his appeal, Keenum is still starting for the Vikings and more.

Paul is tired of certain mediocre NFL teams being hyped up.

Paul reacts to national stories that reflect the absurd times we live in.

In the Late Night Snack: Paul reviews Mike Jones and producer Ryan Rockett introduces him to Paul Wall and Chamillionaire.

A caller reflects on Andre Johnson’s career and a North Carolina point guard gets injured due to a video game.