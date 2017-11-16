O’Brien on Savage: “It’s Time To Get Going”

HOUSTON (SPORTSRADIO 610) — Tom Savage has had every opportunity to show what he can do for the Houston Texans.

Heading into this week’s game against the Arizona Cardinals, it’s now or never for Savage, according to head coach Bill O’Brien.

“It’s time. It’s time,” O’Brien said. “Time to get going.”

Savage, 27, has gotten plenty of chances from O’Brien.

He was drafted in the fourth round in 2014, developed for three years since, twice named the starting quarterback — once the night Deshaun Watson was drafted, and again after Watson was lost for the year — and has consistently struggled and gotten hurt.

It’s been particularly bad this season.

Tebow in 2011 (Broncos): 46.5 % comp rate, 2 to 1 TD/INT ratio, 6.4 yds/att Savage in 2017 (Texans): 47.3 % comp rate, 1 to 1 TD/INT ratio, 6.3 yds/att Yeah. It's that bad. — Matt Hammond (@MattHammondShow) November 13, 2017

Now, with the Texans at 3-6 and hoping to end a three-game losing streak, O’Brien seems to have run out of patience for Savage.

Savage, who suffered season ending injuries in each of his first three years in the NFL, popped up on the injury report Wednesday with a throwing shoulder. though he was a full participant.