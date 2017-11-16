Jose Altuve Wins American League MVP

NEW YORK (SPORTSRADIO 610) – Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve took home the American League Most Valuable Player award on Thursday evening, adding to his already impressive list of awards for the 2017 season, which of course includes a World Series Championship with the Astros.

Altuve beat Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge and Indians second baseman Jose Ramirez by a lot. He had 27 first place votes while Judge, who finished second, had just two. Ramirez received one first place vote.

Altuve led the league in batting average for the second straight year, and finished behind Aaron Judge in OBP finsihing the season with a .410 mark just .012 behind Judge’s .422. Altuve hit 24 homeruns, less than half of Judge’s 52, but for a second baseman 24 dingers is pretty impressive especially when you add on Altuve’s stellar glove work and 36 stolen bases.

Altuve was also helped by the fact he was on the AL West Division Champion Houston Astros.

This is the Astros second ever MVP award. Jeff Bagwell won the National League MVP award in the strike-shortened 1994 season.