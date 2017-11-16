Fiedorowicz Hoping For Breakout Game Versus Cardinals

HOUSTON (Sportsradio 610) – Texans tight end CJ Fiedorowicz is still trying to shake off some on-field rust after missing six games and a lot of practice time after being placed on injured reserve after Week One when he suffered a concussion against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Fiedorowicz had just two receptions for 10 yards in last Sunday’s loss to the LA Rams in his first game back from injured reserve.

Texans head coach Bill O’Brien didn’t rely a ton on Fiedorowicz in the passing game last Sunday, but even he noticed a bit of rust when his fourth year tight end took the field against the Rams.

“Yeah, I think any time you’ve missed that amount of time and you haven’t been able to be in pads playing football, you’ve just been running on the side, riding the bike, getting treatment, whatever it is, even though you’ve been in the meetings, there’s no substitute for actually playing football,” O’Brien said. “I think no matter how good you are, whether you’re No. 1 guy at your position or not, it takes a while to get back from when you’ve had a long layoff.”

Fiedorowicz admitted that the game felt a bit new to him again after spending so much time away from the practice field. Players on injured reserve can’t practice with the team until they are designated to return and it often takes a few games to get back into form.

“I think I did well in the run game. I think things were happening pretty fast that I hadn’t seen in awhile,” Fiedorowicz said. “I felt like I was getting open a good amount. Every week I’ll get more and more comfortable and more and more confident and hopefully this week’s a little better.”

With receiving options beginning to dwindle for struggling quarterback Tom Savage, Fiedorowicz may need to provide him with a safety net as the duo have been on the club together since 2014 and have a strong rapport. Gone this Sunday are Will Fuller and fellow tight end Ryan Griffin who went on IR with a concussion as well. Fiedorowicz is hoping to step up and give Savage a reliable target.

“Tom (Savage) uses all his targets and you can only got Hop so much,” Fiedorowicz said. “Guys like Bruce (Ellington), me, (Stephen Anderson), Chris Thompson really have to step up and get open for Tom on whatever third down or different situations.”

