Clowney: I Learned A Lot From Andre Johnson

HOUSTON (SPORTSRADIO 610) — Jadeveon Clowney didn’t get to spend much time with Andre Johnson, as the two were teammates on the Houston Texans during the 2014 season only.

But with Johnson about to become the franchise’s first inductee in its ring of honor, Clowney said the experience was invaluable.

“He was just an OG, man,” Clowney said. “He was always quiet. Came in, kept his head down and did his job. That’s kinda what I took from him. Do what he does in the morning time, before practice in stuff. I kinda picked that stuff up without even really much taking about it. Just watching him. Great leader.”

Clowney said he learned a lot from Johnson in 2014, when Clowney was drafted No. 1 overall and later lost for the year with a knee injury. Much of it came from simply watching Johnson.

Clowney, who made his first Pro Bowl last season, said Johnson was a great role model for him as a young player.