CBS Radio & Sarah Frazier Awarded President Award From HHCC For Community Impact

The Houston Hispanic Chamber of Commerce will award CBS Radio Senior Vice President and Market Manager, Sarah Fraizer with their 2017 Chairman/President & CEO Award for her community service over the last year. The HHCC will be holding their yearly award dinner, but are celebrating their 40th year of service to the Hispanic community of Houston. Led by President and CEO Dr. Laura Murillo the HHCC Annual Awards will be held Saturday, November 18th.

“The Annual Awards are always an exciting event,” Dr. Murillo said. “It’s a night where we celebrate excellence across the Hispanic business community, and recognize future leaders with the presentation of the graduates of the Emerging Leaders Institute. We look forward to celebrating our 40th Anniversary with Houston this year!”

As the head of CBS Radio and their six stations serving the Houston Community is a pillar that Ms. Frazier rests her company’s beliefs on. She has led her team helping organizations such as the Houston Food Bank, The Barabara Bush Literacy Foundation to really serve the Hispanic community in Houston.

Mega 101 held multiple Immigration Forums in their building allowing members of the Hispanic community to come and talk with experts about immigration and labor issues in this country. Faizer also spent time in Washington D.C. lobbying for small business owners in the Houston Community to better serve everyone.

During Hurricane Harvey, she worked her way into the CBS studios riding in a big rig through flooded streets so she could be at the station to help inform our community and keep as many people safe with the power of radio as possible. She and many of her employees stayed at the stations as all five CBS Radio stations went commercial free for three days to ensure that the most up to date information was being broadcast to the people of Houston.

Not just in times of catastrophe does Frazier rise to the occasion, she runs TAB and Ad Council PSAs all with the purpose to help the Houston community donating $3million of air time to public service announcements and raised nearly $1 million in cash led primarily by the three day radiothon on Mega 101 for Texas Children’s Hospital.

Congratulations to Sarah Fraizer CBS Radio Houston the recipients of this prestigious award.