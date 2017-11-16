A Mad Radio Extended Conversation: Real Life Love And Basketball With Mike And Laurel D’Antoni

In the latest Mad Radio extended discussion Mike Meltser and Seth Payne visit with Rockets head coach Mike D’Antoni and his wife Laurel for a candid conversation about the 2017-18 Rockets team, the foundation of the organization, their love for each other and the game of basketball, Laurel’s role in Mike’s career and much, much more. Plus, the true story behind what happened in the final game of last season.

Among the topics of discussion:

How they met and how basketball has always been a part of their life

Game 6 and the criticism James Harden has gotten

Why Mike is confident CP3 will be a good fit

The disagreements he and Daryl Morey have and how their relationship works so well

The way Laurel handles criticism and keeps an eye on the media compared to Mike’s approach

The evolution of the game of basketball

Why Mike finds himself enjoying the Warriors success

What it was like to coach in New York

Laurel’s work with the community since Hurricane Harvey and experience in natural disasters

If Mike was prepared to coach Carmelo Anthony if the Rockets had acquired him

The role Patrick Beverley had on last year’s team and why he still means a lot to both Mike and Laurel

The most impressive thing about James Harden that a lot people don’t talk about

Laurel’s relationship with Mad Radio

So much more!

