Will Fuller Won’t Play Sunday Against Arizona With Rib Injury

HOUSTON (Sportsradio 610) – Texans wideout Will Fuller will be held out of Sunday’s game against Arizona as he is dealing with a rib/chest injury suffered in the first half against the Los Angeles Rams.

Fuller did not practice on Wednesday and head coach Bill O’Brien confirmed at his press conference that Fuller would not play, but did not confirm the rib was cracked.

“I’m not sure if he cracked it or not, but I would say he would miss the game,” O’Brien said.

O’Brien mentioned that he would hope to see increased production across the receiving core including from tight end CJ Fiedorowicz who will be on the field for his second straight game after returning off of injured reserve and from wide out Bruce Ellington.

“Other guys are going to have to step up. Bruce (Ellington) is running good routes. Bruce needs to get the ball more. Bruce Ellington, he’s doing some really good things out there. Hop (DeAndre Hopkins) is Hop, everybody knows what he’s doing this year. Hopefully Braxton (Miller) can contribute in some way, shape or form at receiver. So, I think there’s some different guys that have to step up in the absence of Fuller.”

Fuller has been a large part of the Houston offense since returning from a broken collarbone suffered in training camp. He has caught 17 passes for 326 yards and seven touchdowns in six games.

