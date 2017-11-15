The Best of The Triple Threat 11-15-17

Sean, Rich, and Ted open the show talking about meeting Peyton Manning the previous night at a charity function.

Sean, Rich, and Ted talk about Astros manager AJ Hinch finishing third for AL manager of the year.

Sean, Rich, and Ted help out listeners on the text line every week with questions about love, work, or life in general during Damn Straight Advice.

Sean, Rich, and Ted mock stupid people, doing stupid things every day during All Due Respect. Today includes stories about a drunk fail and a bad football town.

Sean, Rich, and Ted talk about President Trump intervening to bring home UCLA basketball player LiAngelo Ball, how the situation has been handled, and how the players should be punished.

Sean, Rich, and Ted talk with John Harris about all the news and rankings from college football every Wednesday.