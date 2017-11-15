Savage: It Doesn’t Matter What I Say, I Just Have To Play Better

HOUSTON (SPORTSRADIO 610) — Tom Savage isn’t going to try to spin his poor performances for the Houston Texans this season, or rationalize why he’ll be better next time.

What’s the point?

“At the end of the day, it really doesn’t matter what I say right now, or how I view this upcoming week,” Savage said. “The only thing that really matters is winning.”

It’s been a tough season for Savage.

After being named the starter the night Deshaun Watson was drafted, Savage struggled in the preseason, was benched 30 minutes into the regular season and has sputtered since being reinserted following Watson’s season-ending ACL tear.

To give you an idea of how bad it’s gotten.

But Savage, 27, has been nothing if not accountable. He’s repeatedly taken the blame for losses, and insisted he needs to be better.

Heading into this week’s game against the Arizona Cardinals, Savage continued pushing that message.

“I can sit here and tell you all day that I want to throw 75 percent (completion rate), or that I feel like I’m getting better,” Savage said. “That doesn’t matter. No one cares about any of that stuff. What matters is winning, and that’s what we’re gonna try to do this weekend.”

