Academy To Be New Title Sponsor Of Texas Bowl

HOUSTON (SPORTSRADIO 610) – Lone Star Sports and Entertainment and ESPN Events announced on Monday a new title sponsor for the Texas Bowl, a yearly bowl that pits the Big 12 & SEC every year at NRG Stadium.

Academy Sports + Outdoors will be the new title sponsor for the game to be played Wednesday, Dec. 27 at 8 p.m. CT and they will remain the sponsor through 2019.

“We are excited to welcome Academy Sports + Outdoors as the new title sponsor for the Texas Bowl,” said Clint Overby, Vice President of ESPN Events. “Their ties and commitment to the community make them uniquely suited to be a significant part of the game. We are proud of the growth of the Bowl over the years and look forward to this new relationship.”

The Texas Bowl is one of the best-attended bowls in recent history ranking 4th since 2014.

“Academy Sports + Outdoors has been a Texas tradition for nearly 80 years, and becoming the title sponsor of the Texas Bowl was a natural fit,” said J.K. Symancyk, President & CEO of Academy Sports + Outdoors. “As Houston’s hometown sporting goods retailer, we’re proud to partner on a major event that brings football fans together and showcases our great city.”