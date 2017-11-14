The Best Of Mad Radio 11-14

Today on Mad Radio: Reaction to Tom Savage starting Sunday, a candid, exclusive conversation with Lance McCullers Jr about the World Series run, Deshaun Watson remains a toast of the biggest stars in sports, Trainwreck Tuesday and more.

Mad Radio reacts to the announcement that Tom Savage will be the starter Sunday against Arizona. A lot of Texans fans are upset, but is TJ Yates really a better option?

Deshaun Watson is still being discussed as the one that got away by one of the biggest names in sports despite his season-ending ACL injury. Plus, Mike Meltser is shamed for being the official SportsRadio 610 slob.

Mike and Seth get into a touchy conversation about Bill O’Brien’s repetitive accountability and Mike brings up a topic that Seth would usually not want to discuss about Rockets guard James Harden.

Seth Payne digs into the tape to take a closer look at the Texans following their loss to the Rams and if things are better or worse than they seem.

TrainWreck Tuesday 11/14: Another Bill O’Brien, Dead Coach Walking, A Lying Bennett

Mad Radio sits down for an extended, candid talk with Astros SP Lance McCullers Jr to discuss how bringing a championship to Houston has changed his life, the frustration over the way he was used at the end of the season and more.