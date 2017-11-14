The Best Of Mad Radio 11-14

By Landry Locker
Filed Under: Houston Astros, Houston Texans, MaD Radio

Today on Mad Radio: Reaction to Tom Savage starting Sunday, a candid, exclusive conversation with Lance McCullers Jr about the World Series run, Deshaun Watson remains a toast of the biggest stars in sports, Trainwreck Tuesday and more.

Mad Radio reacts to the announcement that Tom Savage will be the starter Sunday against Arizona. A lot of Texans fans are upset, but is TJ Yates really a better option?

Deshaun Watson is still being discussed as the one that got away by one of the biggest names in sports despite his season-ending ACL injury. Plus, Mike Meltser is shamed for being the official SportsRadio 610 slob.

Mike and Seth get into a touchy conversation about Bill O’Brien’s repetitive accountability and Mike brings up a topic that Seth would usually not want to discuss about Rockets guard James Harden.

Seth Payne digs into the tape to take a closer look at the Texans following their loss to the Rams and if things are better or worse than they seem.

TrainWreck Tuesday 11/14: Another Bill O’Brien, Dead Coach Walking, A Lying Bennett

Mad Radio sits down for an extended, candid talk with Astros SP Lance McCullers Jr to discuss how bringing a championship to Houston has changed his life, the frustration over the way he was used at the end of the season and more.

 

More from Landry Locker
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Houston

DONATE NOW TO HOUSTON FOOD BANKAll of Houston Radio is banding together to support the Houston Food Bank. Donate now.
Dynamo Schedule
Chris Myers Roast

Listen Live

Listen