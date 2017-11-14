The Best of Gallant At Night 11-14

With the Texans 2017 season all but over, Paul wonders what the plan should be for watching the remaining games.

In the Nightly News: The Rockets lose to the Raptors, Houston might host the NFL draft and more.

Paul spits some Box Score Hot Takes as the Rockets fall to the Raptors and examines a curious series of tweets and comments by LeBron James.

Paul recaps all the NFL week 10 action.

Paul compiles a list of the worst quarterback in the league and debates where Savage/Osweiler belong.

Paul presents callers with a tough choice: Which sub-par Texans quarterback would you rather have?

In the Last Call: More Texans talk and a man identifies as trans-racial.

