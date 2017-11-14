Houston City Council Proclaims Sunday Is Andre Johnson Day

HOUSTON (SPORTSRADIO 610) – The week leading up to being the first inductee in the Houston Texans’ Ring of Honor is a busy one for Andre Lamont Johnson.

The legendary Houston wide out began that journey at City Hall in Downtown Houston on Tuesday as he was honored by the city council and Mayor Pro Tem Ellen Cohen with a proclamation that Sunday November 19th, 2017 is Andre Johnson Day in the City of Houston.

Johnson will be the first inductee into the Houston Texans ring of honor on November 19th when the Texans host the Arizona Cardinals.

Johnson was on-hand along with his mother and uncle to receive the honor from the council and the proclamation was presented by Council Member Dwight Boykins.

Johnson said he was honored by being given day something he did not expect to ever happen when he was drafted by the Texans out of Miami.

“When I came here in 2003 I never thought I’d be given a day,” Johnson said. “I came here just to play football and live out my dream. I see that now I was able to touch a lot of people in this community. And now to be given my day, it just means a lot.”

