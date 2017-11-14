Houston Bidding for 2019 and 2020 NFL Draft

HOUSTON (Sportsradio 610) – Members of the Harris County-Houston Sports Authority were in New York City on Monday in an attempt to convince members of the NFL to bring the NFL Draft to Houston in either 2019 or 2020.

HCHSA CEO Janis Schmees Burke was on hand at a City of Houston council meeting to receive recognition on the World Corporate Games coming to Houston in November and told the council she had just been in New York vying to bring the draft to Houston for the first time.

“If it’s ’19 or ’20 we pitched the downtown area which would be Discovery Green and that kind of footprint where we did Super Bowl Live which worked really well,” Burke said.

Coming off several successful events like Super Bowl 51 and hosting a World Series, and just recently landing the COllege Football National title game in 2024, the NFL wondered if there may be too many events in the Houston area

“(The NFL) is really familiar with Houston and it was probably the best Super Bowl ever. They’re pretty excited about it, they wonder if we felt that people would still come or is it oversaturated and I said not at all. people ask me all the time when are we getting the Super Bowl again and it’s not even been a year.”

Six cities, which includes Houston, are vying for the opportunity to host the NFL’s spring event that has become a travelling event now after being staged in Philadelphia and Chicago the last two years after being a long time event held in New York City. The Dallas Cowboys will be hosting the event in 2018 at AT&T Stadium

Burke said the city should learn within the next six weeks if they will move forward in the process. At the 2018 owners meetings in the Spring the NFL owners will decide on the cities that will earn the right to host the ’19 and ’20 drafts.

Alex Del Barrio covers the Houston Texans for Sportsradio610.com and is the color commentator for the Houston Dynamo. He also hosts “ADB and Murph” with Matt Murphy which can be heard on Saturday afternoons 4-7 pm Follow Alex Del Barrio on Twitter: @alexdelbarrio