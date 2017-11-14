A Mad Radio Candid, Exclusive Discussion With World Series Champion Lance McCullers Jr.

Mad Radio visits with Astros SP Lance McCullers Jr. to discuss his frustration with the way the was used at the end of the regular season, how his life has changed since he helped bring a championship to Houston, how much the city oh Houston means to him, warming up on the field immediately after Game 6 and more.

Mad Radio sits down for an extended, candid talk with Astros SP Lance McCullers Jr to discuss how bringing a championship to Houston has changed his life, the frustration over the way he was used at the end of the season and more.

Listen to Mad Radio with Mike Meltser and Seth Payne Monday-Friday 6-10 a.m. on SportsRadio 610.