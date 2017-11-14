A Mad Radio Candid, Exclusive Discussion With World Series Champion Lance McCullers Jr.

By Landry Locker
Filed Under: Houston Astros, MaD Radio, MLB

Mad Radio visits with Astros SP Lance McCullers Jr. to discuss his frustration with the way the was used at the end of the regular season, how his life has changed since he helped bring a championship to Houston, how much the city oh Houston means to him, warming up on the field immediately after Game 6 and more.

Mad Radio sits down for an extended, candid talk with Astros SP Lance McCullers Jr to discuss how bringing a championship to Houston has changed his life, the frustration over the way he was used at the end of the season and more.

Listen to Mad Radio with Mike Meltser and Seth Payne Monday-Friday 6-10 a.m. on SportsRadio 610.

More from Landry Locker
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Houston

DONATE NOW TO HOUSTON FOOD BANKAll of Houston Radio is banding together to support the Houston Food Bank. Donate now.
Dynamo Schedule
Chris Myers Roast

Listen Live

Listen