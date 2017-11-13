The Best of The Triple Threat 11-13-17

By Brian McDonald
Filed Under: Baseball Hall of Fame, Bill O'Brien, Carlos Beltran, Chris Myers, Houston Astros, Houston Texans, Jared Goff, LA Rams, los angeles rams, Miami Hurricanes, Notre Dame, rich lord, Sean Pendergast, sportsradio 610, Ted Johnson, The Triple Threat, tom savage, triple threat

Sean, Rich, and Ted open the show with two segments of reaction to the Texans 33-7 loss at the Rams, and the four turnovers from Tom Savage.

 

Former Texans player and proud University of Miami alumna, Chris Myers, called in to talk trash to Sean, who went to Notre Dame.

 

After the news that Astros DH Carlos Beltran will retire, Sean, Rich, and Ted debated whether or not he’ll make the Baseball Hall of Fame.

 

Sean, Rich, and Ted talk about chaos in college football over the weekend with both Number 1 and 3 going down in upsets.

 

