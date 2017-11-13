The Best Of Mad Radio 11-13

Today on Mad Radio: Is it time for Savage to return to the bench? Who is to blame for the Deshaun-less incompetence? Fan reaction and more.

Following Tom Savage’s four turnover performance Mad Radio breaksdown the Texans third straight loss and whether or not it’s time for Bill O’Brien to make a change at the quarterback position.

Mad Radio discusses what Bill O’Brien and the coaching staff can do to improve their current state as a football team.

The Texans are a lost cause with Tom Savage at quarterback and Deshaun Watson on the sidelines, but who deserves the most blame? Rick Smith, Bill O’Brien, Mike Vrabel or someone else?

Seth Payne tries to make sense of why Tom Savage was the starter heading into the season and why he has hung around as long as he has.