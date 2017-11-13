O’Brien Confirms Tom Savage To Continue As Texans Starter

HOUSTON (SPORTSRADIO 610) – The Houston Texans lost 33-7 to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday and the performance of starting quarterback Tom Savage questioning if he should remain in that position going forward.

When asked if T.J. Yates, the Texans back up quarterback, would see playing time now that O’Brien has looked at Sunday’s tape O’Brien dismissed it quickly.

“There were obviously a lot of things to learn from on the tape,” O’Brien said. “Tom (Savage) will start the game against Arizona.”

Savage went 18-for-36 for 221 yards and one touchdown. Savage lost the ball four times for the Texans, fumbling twice and throwing two interceptions as well.