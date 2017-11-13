Carlos Beltran Announces Retirement After 20-Year Career

HOUSTON (SPORTSRADIO 610) – Houston Astros designated hitter Carlos Beltran announced his retirement on Monday morning after playing 20-years in Major League Baseball. After winning his first World Series with the Astros earlier this month Beltran penned a long piece for “The Players Tribune” recounting his love for the game and how blessed he felt to play it.

“I am blessed to have played this game for 20 years,” Beltran wrote. “I am blessed to have played for so many great organizations.” Beltran played for eight different teams over his twenty years, two stints with the Astros.

Beltran, 40, said in his article that he felt like the Astros were a place where he could help the team win and “finish what we had started back in 2004” when he came to Houston from Kansas City.

“I told A.J. Hinch to put my locker next to the young guys because I wanted to help them out in any way I could — just be there for them,” Beltran wrote.

Beltran batted .231 with 14 homers and 51 RBIs in 129 games with Houston this season.