O’Brien: “I Haven’t Done A Good Job Coaching This Team This Year”

LOS ANGELES (SPORTSRADIO 610) – I’ve lost count of the times that Bill O’Brien has taken the blame for Texans losses. Houston’s 33 – 7 loss to the Rams Sunday was no different.

“I haven’t done a good job coaching this team this year,” said O’Brien “That was my message to the team. I have to figure out how to coach this team better, and try to get them to play better.”

O’Brien asked why he felt that way.

“Because of what you just saw out there,” answered the fourth year Texans head coach. “We didn’t play well. We’ve done some good things at some times during the year. But then very inconsistent. And that’s the mark of a coach that needs to do a better job.”

Texans quarterback Tom Savage struggled for the second straight week. He was 18-36 for 221 yards with a TD pass and 2 interceptions. He was also sacked three times, losing two fumbles along the way.

“We’ve got to go back and watch it,” said O’Brien when asked about his quarterback’s play. “Just try to coach better and get him to execute better.”

