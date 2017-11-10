The Best of The Triple Threat 11-10-17

Sean and Rich talk about the keys to the biggest games of the upcoming weekend. Texans vs Rams, Oklahoma vs TCU, Auburn vs Georgia, and more.

Sean and Rich talk about the Rockets big win over LeBron James and the Cavaliers from the night before.

Sean and Rich talk to sports author Jerry Barca, who has written books such as “Big Blue Wrecking Crew: Smashmouth Football, a Little Bit of Crazy, and the ’86 Super Bowl Champion New York Giants,” and “Unbeatable: Notre Dame’s 1988 Championship and the Last Great College Football Season.”

Sean and Rich talk about stupid people, doing stupid things during All Due Respect every day. Includes a story about an FBI agent who had his gun stolen by a stripper.

Sean and Rich talked with our fantasy football expert Lisa Ann to get her advice for the games this weekend.

Sean and Rich talk about off-season priorities and free agency with the World Champion Astros going into the hot stove league.

Sean and Rich talk with John McClain for two segments about Texans vs Rams, the quarterback situation, Colin Kaepernick, Jerry Jones possibly suing the league, and more.