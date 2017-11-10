The Best Of Mad Radio 11-10

Today on Mad Radio: An attempt to turn the Rams unlikable, the Texans long shots, Watson’s value compared to other quarterbacks, the Rockets win on the big stage, Landry Likes, Wade Smith and more.

Is Duane Brown cursed in 2017? Plus, getting to know the Texans unique Week 10 opponent.

Mike and Seth breakdown the latest example of Houston shining on the national stage following the Rockets win last night and take a look at the latest drama in the NFL involving the owners and Goodell.

The day before Veteran’s Day War Vet, former Longhorn and NFL player Nate Boyer discusses the current state of the country, what he thinks Colin Kaepernick should do to present his message better, his interactions with Kaepernick and more.

Landry Locker takes on the task of giving five reasons the Texans can beat the Rams Sunday in Los Angeles.

Larceny Bourbon Keys: HUGE CFB Weekend And How Texans Can Win

Mad Radio discusses Bill O’Brien’s role in things being rock bottom for the Texans and how much of the blame he deserves, if any.

Mad Radio asks the following question: What, if any quarterbacks, would you trade Deshaun Watson for? Plus, Worst Take Of The Week.

Wade Smith joins Mad Radio to discuss the positives, if any, the Texans have heading into their matchup with the Rams in Los Angeles Sunday.

Seth translates Snoop Dogg and Tupac rap lyrics this week in the spirit of the Texans traveling to LA to meet the Rams.

Drink Mixtures, Houston Sports, Specials And More, Landry Likes 11/10