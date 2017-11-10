Texans Place Griffin On IR As Fiedorowicz Returns To Active Roster

HOUSTON (Sportsradio 610) – The Texans placed tight end Ryan Griffin on injured reserve on Friday after the veteran tight end suffered a concussion in Sunday’s loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

It was Griffin’s second concussion during the 2017 season as he missed the Week 2 match-up against Cincinnati after suffering a head injury against the Jaguars in week one.

With Griffin moving to the IR, the Texans used that to clear up a roster spot for CJ Fiedorowicz who returns from the IR after missing the past 7 games with a concussion also suffered in Week 1.

Fiedorowicz also suffered a concussion in the preseason this year and after spending several weeks desperate to return to the field, he said he is back focussed, healthy and ready to play again.

“I had time to think about it. I had eight weeks to talk to my parents talk to some people outside,” Fiedorowicz said. Everyone goes through that. Everyone takes big hits. It’s football. I met with specialists. They said I was OK. I’m not really too worried about it.”

Fiedorowicz added that the was anxious to get back on the field after seeing the offense have so much success.

“It was a brutal eight weeks. You feel like you’re kind of not part of the team. You’re kind of doing stuff on your own, working out on your own. It’s not something I had planned for, but my body feels good. I know a lot of guys’ bodies are beat up after eight weeks of this grind of the season, but I feel good and I’m out here ready to help the team.”

Texans head coach Bill O’Brien is down to just Fiedorowicz and second year tight end Stephen Anderson. While O’Brien wouldn’t say Fiedorowicz would start he expects him to get a majority of the snaps in Sunday’s game against the LA Rams.

“He’s had a good week of practice. He does a great job for us on the edge and he’s improved every year in the passing game. Obviously, last year, had a real good year in the passing game and it’s good to have him back healthy,” O’Brien said.

