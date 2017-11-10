Jose Altuve Sends J.J. Watt Bottle Of Championship Whiskey As Thank You

Houston Texans star J.J. Watt is rehabbing his fibula injury right now, but we know one thing he did while resting after his injury was watching every Houston Astros playoff game. He even threw out the first pitch at Game 3 of the World Series.

One Astros star took notice. Jose Altuve, the possible AL MVP, send Watt a note and a really nice bottle of whiskey to thank him for his support.

Altuve wrote:

“JJ —

From one H-town brother to another thanks for all you’ve done this year for the city we call home. Your support for all things Houston — from hurricane relief, to being our number one fan — has been nothing short of incredible.

So, I hope you’ll accept this fine whiskey gift I gave all my teammates following our championship win because to me, you’re absolutely part of the squad.

Cheers,

Jose”

Watt raised more than $37 million dollars to help support Houston after Harvey.