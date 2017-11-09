Vrabel: I’m Not Thinking About Being A Head Coach Right Now

HOUSTON (SPORTSRADIO 610) — Before hiring Sean McVay to be their head coach, the Los Angeles Rams had scheduled an interview with then Houston Texans linebackers coach Mike Vrabel.

Of course, the Rams did hire McVay to the position, and a few weeks later, the Texans promoted Vrabel to defensive coordinator.

Heading into this week’s game, does Vrabel ever think about what could have been? Or whether he wants to be a head coach one day?

“I think I’m just trying to do the best job that I can (here),” Vrabel said. “I really haven’t gotten caught up too much in aspirations. I’m trying to do the best job that I possibly can here for our defense and for the guys we have in our room.”

It’s been a tumultuous first season for Vrabel.

J.J. Watt and Whitney Mercilus were lost for the year with injury. Deshaun Watson, too, after an ACL tear last week. Kevin Johnson missed four games with a knee injury and has struggled in the two games since his return. A.J. Bouye left in free agency this offseason.

Those losses have been felt on the field.

The Texans defense ranks 30th in points this season (26.0 per game), and 20th in yards (339.1 per game). Last year, under Romeo Crennel, they led the NFL in yards and were 11th in points.