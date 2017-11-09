The Best of The Triple Threat 11-9-17

By Brian McDonald
Sean and Rich talk about the Rockets vs Cavaliers game tonight and the Cavaliers struggles this season.

 

Sean and Rich discuss the SI cover and article from 2014 that predicted the Astros World Series win a week after the team’s first championship.

 

Sean and Rich talk with Rob Pizzola from PredictionMachine.com about betting lines and odds from the world of football.

 

Sean and Rich talk about the Ezekiel Elliott suspension finally starting…we think. Probably.

 

Sean and Rich talk about and debate new odds out on NFL awards, which includes Deshaun Watson coming off the board for both the MVP award and rookie of the year. The ACL injury just became real to Sean.

 

