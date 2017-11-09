The Best Of Mad Radio 11-9

Today on Mad Radio: Josh Johnson hype doesn’t exist, Tom Savage confidence, Deshaun Watson surgery, Clowney and Ramsey entertaining the masses, an in-depth breakdown of the unpredictability of Bill O’Brien, lawsuits, Patriots fumbles and more.

Nobody, including Bill O’Brien, is excited about Josh Johnson being in the QB building despite Mad Radio’s lost efforts to hype up the journeyman’s arrival to H-Town.

Mad Radio gives an update on Deshaun Watson’s surgery and the current confidence of Tom Savage.

Mad Radio takes a look at the ongoing NFL battles involving the league office and Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. Plus, who the next guy to run the league should be.

Mike Meltser provides research that shows that Bill O’Brien’s clock management is hard to understand because there’s no method to his approach.

Mad Radio takes a look at J.D. Clowney’s new deal and the way he unveiled the info like only he can. Plus, everyone’s favorite trash talker Jalen Ramsey sounds off on his fight last Sunday.

Mike and Seth takea look at what the Patriots have done with their backup quarterbacks the last couple seasons and if they have made vital mistakes getting rid of their high-quality insurance policies.

Mad Radio tries to grasp what to watch for tonight when the Rockets host the Cavs. Does anything matter before Chris Paul and James Harden play together? Plus, Landry says that this is an opportunity for a new Rocket to become a fan favorite the way Pat Beverley was for many years.

