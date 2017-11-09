Hopkins: There’s No Replacing Watson, He’s A Special Talent

HOUSTON (SPORTSRADIO 610) — One of the biggest believers in Tom Savage heading into the season was Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who said in training camp that he thought Savage should be the starting quarterback to start the year, and not first round rookie Deshaun Watson.

One benching and two poor performances later, is Hopkins still as confident in Savage as he was back in August?

“I’m a big believer in every single body in this locker room, not just Tom,” Hopkins said. “But Tom is a leader. Even though we didn’t get what we wanted, and put points up, he was still on the sideline, cheering himself on, cheering us on, for us to have a chance on that last drive to be able to win the game.”

Hopkins was notably bullish on Savage before the season.

“If anybody should be a judge of quarterbacks, I’ve played with the most in NFL history throughout my first four years,” Hopkins said. “So I put the stamp on Savage, and I think that’s all that needs to be said about that.”

Of course, things haven’t gone so smoothly for Savage.

He was benched just 30 minutes into the season, after taking six sacks and averaging only 4.77 yards per attempt in the first half of the opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Last week, after taking over for Watson following his torn ACL, Savage struggled again, completing only 43.2 percent of his passes for 4.98 yards per attempt in an eventual loss to the Indianapolis Colts, and with a chance to win it on the final play, was strip sacked.

Still, Hopkins said he’s confident in Savage’s ability.