Dynamo Conference Finals Match Kickoff Time Moved Up

HOUSTON (SPORTSRADIO 610) – The Houston Dynamo’s Western Conference Finals first leg match against the Seattle Sounders has been moved up by the MLS, the team announced Thursday.

The match was originally scheduled to kick off at 9:00pm CST on Tuesday, November 21st, but the MLS has decided to move the kick time to 8:30pm CST to better accommodate fans.

The Dynamo also announced that some more tickets for the game were released for sale and fans can pick them up, starting at $32 each, at HoustonDynamo.com/Playoffs.

“There is a lot of excitement around Houston sports, and we are thrilled to be in the center of it all,” said Dynamo president Chris Canetti. “This is perhaps the biggest Dynamo home game in BBVA Compass Stadium history, and it is creating tremendous energy around the club and city.”

The Dynamo are competing in their 7th conference championship in just 12 years in Houston.

 

