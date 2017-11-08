The Best of The Triple Threat 11-8-17

By Brian McDonald
Sean, Rich, and Ted give their thoughts on the Ric Flair 30 for 30 from last night.

 

Sean, Rich, and Ted talk about the Texans adding Josh Johnson and how soon we might seem him play.

 

Sean, Rich, and Ted react to the new playoff rankings from college football.

 

Sean, Rich, and Ted talk with John Harris about college football and the new playoff rankings every Wednesday.

 

Sean, Rich, and Ted talk about stupid people, doing stupid things during All Due Respect. Today it includes a story about criminals who got really upset about breakfast hours at McDonald’s.

 

More from Brian McDonald
