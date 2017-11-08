The Best Of Mad Radio 11-8

Today on Mad Radio: Who the heck is Josh Johnson? John McClain’s weekly visit, the drive of the week, the 10 Biggest Texans Questions, Nate Boyer, Ask McClain ANYTHING and more.

Mad Radio takes a look at Josh Johnson, who the Texans have signed to be a part of the quarterback room. What exactly can this guy bring to the table, if anything?

Seth Payne discusses the challenges Bill O’Brien faces the second half of the season without Deshaun Watson.

Seth tries to go inside the minds of the Texans players and front office and decide which ones want to bring in quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

Mad Radio’s 10 Biggest Questions about the Texans for the present, future and remainder of the season presented by Landry Locker

Mike and Seth breakdown the Texans drive of the week and put Bill O’Brien’s clock management under the microscope in this weeks installment with play-by-play and analysis from Vandy and Andre.

John McClain joins Mad Radio for his weekly visit to discuss why he doesn’t understand the point of the Texans signing Josh Johnson and Mad Radio enjoys the show.

Ask John McClain ANYTHING 11/8

John McClain thinks that Tom Savage is worse than Brock Osweiler, but is he right?

Which NFL Teams Are Done Week 10 Edition

Green Beret vetern Nate Boyer joins Mad Radio to discuss his past meetings with Colin Kaepernick, the mindset of veterans on Kaepernick and the work he is doing with vets and the city of Houston.