Savage Won’t Blame Rust For Poor Throws; Believes He’s An NFL Starter

HOUSTON (Sportsradio 610) – Tom Savage said on Wednesday that he’s his own worst critic. The former and the now, by default, current starting quarterback of the Houston Texans is hoping to bounce back from what was a depressing and deflating performance in Houston’s 20-16 loss versus the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

Savage completed just 19 passes out of 44 attempts in the loss and despite throwing his first career touchdown, struggled to get into an offensive rhythm and threw several passes out of bounds down the field when he had open receivers.

“I’m really confident in myself,” Savage said on Wednesday. “I really do believe that I’m a starting quarterback in this league and I do believe that I can throw the ball really well and accurate, and that’s never been an issue for me. I know that I just got to go out there and do it.”

Savage was forced into the Colts game plan on Thursday when rookie sensation Deshaun Watson went down with a torn ACL in practice. Despite being the team’s back-up since Week Two and having all of the starter’s reps throughout the preseason he had not played in a game since the first half of week one against the Jaguars.

“I would love to just sit here and tell you yeah and be like, ‘Yeah, it was rust and that’s my excuse,’ but I can make those throws,” Savage said. “I can go out there right now in this outfit and go make the throws, and I know that. I’m not going to use that excuse and say it was rust. It’s the National Football League. You got to be out there, you got to go out there and make plays and that’s what the team needed.”

Savage will get another opportunity on Sunday when the Texans face the Rams on Sunday afternoon in Los Angeles. The leash may be getting shorter as new back-up TJ Yates, who was acquired last week was given, “a decent amount of reps” according to head coach Bill O’Brien.

O’Brien, who is dealing with his most challenging season due to the amount of major injuries to star players, is hoping whomever is taking snaps on Sunday plays loose.

“I think these guys need to go out and let it loose, play free, stop worrying about being hard on themselves and just go let it rip. That’s how I think they need to play,” O’Brien said.

