O’Brien: Savage Needs To Play Loose, Play Free, Let It Rip

HOUSTON (SPORTSRADIO 610) — Bill O’Brien has some advice for struggling Houston Texans quarterback Tom Savage.

Don’t overthink it out there.

“Play loose,” O’Brien said on Wednesday, when asked what Savage can do better. “Play free. Let it rip. Go out there. Have some fun. Don’t worry about anything other than making the right reads, getting into the right play, and let it rip.”

Savage was hard on himself after last week’s loss to the Indianapolis Colts, when he completed only 43.2 percent of his passes, had a 15.3 ESPN QBR and 66.4 quarterback rating.

He was also strip sacked on the final play of the game, a fourth and goal from the seven yard line, where a touchdown would’ve won it.

O’Brien has given Savage ample opportunities.

He drafted him in the fourth round in 2014, played him against the Indianapolis Colts later that season, named him the starter moments after Deshaun Watson was drafted in April and turned back to him when Watson was lost for the year with a torn ACL.

But Savage has yet to take the job and run with it.

Could there be a quick hook this week against the Los Angeles Rams? Is this Savage’s last chance to make it happen for himself?

That remains to be seen.

O’Brien offered, unprompted, that T.J. Yates, who was signed last week and played under O’Brien in 2015, had taken some reps with the first-team offense this week at practice. O’Brien said the workload wasn’t necessarily more than a normal No. 2 quarterback would get, but the way he brought it up on Wednesday is notable.