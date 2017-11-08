O’Brien Gives No Comment About Possibly Being Deposed In Kaepernick Su

HOUSTON (SPORTSRADIO 610) — Houston Texans head coach Bill O’Brien had no comment on Wednesday when asked about the possibility of being deposed as part of Colin Kaepernick’s collusion lawsuit against the NFL.

O’Brien said it was the first he’d heard about the matter.

CBS Sports legal analyst Amy Dash reported that Tuesday night that O’Brien and Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy are “guaranteed” to be deposed or put on the witness stand as part of the case, stemming from their recent comments about their quarterback options.

When asked about Kaepernick on Tuesday, O’Brien noted that it “had been a while” since the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback played in the NFL. Hours later, the team announced that they had signed Josh Johnson, who hadn’t thrown a pass in an NFL game since 2011.

O’Brien was asked on Wednesday if owner Bob McNair had ever vetoed a player request from himself or general manager Rick Smith.