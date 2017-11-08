Kevin Johnson: I’m Still Shaking Off Some Rust After Injury

HOUSTON (SPORTSRADIO 610) — For all the high-profile injuries the Houston Texans have suffered this season, cornerback Kevin Johnson’s has flown somewhat under the radar.

Johnson suffered a sprained MCL in Week 2 against the Cincinnati Bengals, and missed the next four games. He returned for their hard-fought loss to the Seattle Seahawks, but seemed to struggle a bit.

Johnson said Wednesday he’s still shaking off some rust.

“I’m definitely getting my groove back right now, and just getting back to feeling healthier and healthier every day that goes by,” Johnson said. “I’m just excited for this opportunity that’s coming up on game day.”

The 16th pick in the 2015 NFL Draft, Johnson has had issues staying healthy so far in his career. He missed 10 games last season with a broken foot, after undergoing offseason foot and wrist surgeries.