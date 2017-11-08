Ep 15 Heel Turn Podcast – WWE Hall of Famer Booker T

Episode 15 of The Heel Turn Podcast, talking WWE and pro wrestling with Kyle King and Brian McDonald every week for SportsRadio 610.

This week the guys had the honor of interviewing WWE Hall of Famer Booker T about Survivor Series weekend, which all-time greats he’d want on his Survivor Series team, the Wargames match returning, why he was so unstoppable in video games, and a whole lot more.

At the conclusion of that interview, the guys also recapped the best and worst moments of RAW and SmackDown Live as they do every week.