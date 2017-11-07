Top Fantasy Waiver Wire Pickups For NFL Week 10

By Matt Citak

Luckily for fantasy owners, we were able to avoid any major injuries during Week 9 of the NFL season. A couple of players are suffering from minor ailments that could end up keeping them sidelined for a game, but we were fortunate enough to not have any season-ending mishaps this past weekend.

With the fantasy playoffs right around the corner, your late-season additions to your roster could serve as the difference between making and missing the postseason.

With that in mind, here are a few of CBS Local Sports’ favorite waiver wire pickups for Week 10.

Teams on bye: Baltimore Ravens, Kansas City Chiefs, Oakland Raiders, Philadelphia Eagles

Players are listed in no particular order.

WR Corey Davis, Tennessee Titans

Davis finally made it back on the field this past Sunday after missing the Titans’ last six games due to a hamstring injury. He caught just 2-of-5 targets for 28 yards, which obviously does not jump off the page. However it was the rookie wide receiver’s playing time that should get fantasy owners excited. In his first game back, Davis was on the field for 75 percent of Tennessee’s snaps, working as a clear starter. His next two matchups (Cincinnati and Pittsburgh) aren’t great, but following those two games, the Titans have a stretch against Indianapolis, Houston, Arizona, and San Francisco, four of the league’s worst pass defenses. While Marcus Mariota also has Rishard Matthews and Eric Decker to target, along with veteran tight end Delanie Walker, none offer the game-breaking potential that Davis does. The rookie out of Western Michigan could end up being a major player come fantasy playoff time.

RB Danny Woodhead, Baltimore Ravens

Signing Woodhead was clearly a priority for the Ravens this offseason, evidenced by the team inking him to a deal on the very first day of free agency. The 32-year-old running back lasted only one possession before suffering a hamstring injury that landed him on IR. But after returning to practice last week, Woodhead is finally on track to get back on the field in Week 11. Once he is able to suit up, the 5-foot-8 back will take back his role of Baltimore’s primary pass-catching back. While it was only one possession, that role saw Woodhead catch three passes for 33 yards during the Ravens’ Week 1 victory. Woodhead is going to be a major factor in PPR leagues for the rest of the season, but could get enough touches both through the air and on the ground for him to make a difference in standard leagues as well. Woodhead should be one of the top waiver wire adds this week.

TE Greg Olsen, Carolina Panthers

Olsen won’t be back on the field until Week 12, which means, similar to Woodhead, you will have to stash him on your bench for a little while. While roster spots are precious, especially at this point of the season, Olsen is definitely worth the add. The veteran is one of the NFL’s top tight ends when healthy. With Kelvin Benjamin now in Buffalo, Olsen should return and immediately be a major factor in the Panthers’ passing game. Just think about it. Last year, with Benjamin in the fold, Olsen was targeted 127 times. He caught 80 of those passes for 1,073 yards and three touchdowns in what was his third consecutive 1,000-yard season. Considering how shallow the tight end position has been this season, Olsen offers a ton of value for the rest of the season, even with him on your bench for the next two weeks.

RB Thomas Rawls, Seattle Seahawks

Heading into Week 9, the Seahawks announced that Eddie Lacy would get a chance to take over as the team’s featured back. However a groin injury early in the game derailed those plans, and forced Rawls back into the spotlight. The third-year running back took full advantage of this opportunity, taking nine carries for 39 yards while adding two receptions for 31 yards. This was far from an amazing game for Rawls, but it was the first encouraging performance from a Seattle running back since Chris Carson was the team’s primary ball carrier. The Seahawks play on Thursday this week, meaning it will be difficult for Lacy to heal in time. A strong outing against Arizona on TNF could solidify Rawls’ role in the Seattle offense.

WR Robert Woods, Los Angeles Rams

Woods had slowly been putting himself on the fantasy radar all season, but the Rams’ Week 9 beatdown of the Giants served as his true coming-out party. Woods tied for the team lead with five targets, four of which he caught for 70 yards and two touchdowns. The 25-year-old wide receiver has now caught at least four passes in four straight games, and has finished with 63 total scrimmage yards or more in each of those contests. Don’t look now but Woods leads the Rams in receptions (31), targets (49), receiving yards (451), and receptions of 20+ yards (9). The surging Los Angeles Rams have a Week 10 matchup at home against the Texans and their 21st-ranked pass defense, making Woods a solid play once again.

WR Terrance Williams, Dallas Cowboys

Williams is coming off a very impressive Week 9 performance in which he caught all nine passes thrown his way for 141 yards, his highest yardage total since he caught 8-of-9 targets for 173 yards in Week 17 of the 2015 season. While he looked great on Sunday, the reason for him being on this list is because the team’s top receiver, Dez Bryant, suffered an ankle injury in the second half on Sunday and did not return to the game. If Bryant is forced to miss time, Williams will step in as the Cowboys No. 1 receiver, making him worthy of an add. The Cowboys might have to rely more on their passing game if Ezekiel Elliott’s suspension is upheld this week, which would make Williams and the rest of Dallas’ receiving options interesting plays for the next six weeks.

RB Orleans Darkwa, New York Giants

It’s hard to trust anyone on the Giants right now (besides for Evan Engram), but Darkwa has been running well over the last four games, and has established himself as New York’s lead back. Even with the game flow being as bad as it can get during the team’s embarrassing Week 9 loss to the Rams, Darkwa still managed to carry the ball 16 times for 71 yards (4.4 yards per carry) while adding two receptions for eight yards. In Week 10, the Giants have one of their more winnable games of the season as they travel to San Francisco to take on the winless 49ers. San Francisco is 0-9 and currently ranks 32nd in the NFL in rushing yards allowed per game (135.7) and is tied for 31st in rushing touchdowns allowed (9). Over the last three weeks alone, the 49ers have given up 495 yards to running backs. New York’s offensive line has actually looked solid over the last few weeks, which, if they keep it up, could make Darkwa a decent flex play for the rest of the season.

