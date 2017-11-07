The Best Of Mad Radio 11-7

Today on Mad Radio: Bill O’Brien goes in-depth on Kaepernick and gets defensive about his clock management, Trainwreck Tuesday and is Savage worse than Osweiler?

Bill O’Brien was pressed about Colin Kaepernick yesterday and had some interesting things to say, but what was Bill O’Brien really saying? Mike Meltser and Jeremy Branham, in for Seth, discuss.

Since positives are hard to come by when it comes to the Texans right now Mike and Jeremy Branham, in for Seth, breakdown the other teams in the league and which teams the Texans have it better than heading into the future.

Mad Radio visits the ongoing battle between Bill O’Brien and the media over his in-game management.

Mike Meltser and Jeremy Branham, in for Seth, discuss the criticism Carlos Correa has gotten for his public engagement and what lifestyle they’d like to have if they were an athlete.

TrainWreck Tuesday 11-7: Astros, Parade, Drinking Before Games And More

Mike Meltser, Landry Locker and Jeremy Branham, in for Seth, discuss the final daysof the Kevin Sumlin era.

James Ihedigbo joins Mike Meltser and Jeremy Branham, in for Seth Payne, to discuss Bill O’Brien’s clock management and bizarre defensiveness this week.