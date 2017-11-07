The Best of Gallant At Night 11-7

Given the Texans’ recent issues, Paul wonders why their general manager doesn’t make himself available to the media more often.

In the Nightly News: A Ball brother gets arrested in China and more.

Newly-signed Texans quarterback Josh Johnson invokes fond memories of unrealistically dominant video game athletes for Paul.

Paul breaks down all the weekend’s NFL action (and fights) in the 10 Minute Drill.

Paul explores what the Texans could do to attract free agents in the wake of McNair’s comments and other issues.

In the Last Call: Tony Romo and Deion Sanders have beef and more.

