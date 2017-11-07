Houston Texans Sign QB Josh Johnson

HOUSTON (SPORTSRADIO 610) – The Houston Texans have signed quarterback Josh Johnson from free agency to their active roster. The team cut defensive end Kendall Langford and quarterback Matt McGloin in corresponding moves.

Johnson is in his 10th season in the NFL but hasn’t played in a game since since 2013. The 31-year-old has a career 0-5 record as a starter (all with Tampa Bay) and has thrown 5 touchdowns to 10 interceptions. He was most recently on the New York Giants roster in 2016, but was only active twice during the season.

The Texans are looking to find suitable backup quarterbacks for Tom Savage after Deshaun Watson tore his ACL in practice last Thursday. The Texans signed TJ Yates and McGloin before Sunday’s 20-14 loss to the Indianapolis Colts.